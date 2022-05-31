Rebrand for How To Spend It
The FT’s How To Spend It will rebrand as HTSI on 4 June.
The magazine, which launched nearly three decades ago, has grown to cover the arts, health, beauty and lifestyle. Editor Jo Ellison hopes that the new masthead will highlight the expanding topic coverage and “reflect a world with deeper sensitivities.”
