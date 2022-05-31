 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rebrand for How To Spend It

How to Spend It
By Sarah Acheampong
15 hours ago
The FT’s How To Spend It will rebrand as HTSI on 4 June.

The magazine, which launched nearly three decades ago, has grown to cover the arts, health, beauty and lifestyle. Editor Jo Ellison hopes that the new masthead will highlight the expanding topic coverage and “reflect a world with deeper sensitivities.”

