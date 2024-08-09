HTSI appoints Ellie Pithers
Ellie Pithers has been appointed as assistant editor at HTSI. She was previously a contributing editor at British Vogue and will be focusing on luxury lifestyle, fashion and beauty.
She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @elliepithers.
