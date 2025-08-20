 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ellie Davis joins British Vogue as senior beauty commerce writer

British Vogue
By Amy Wilson
21 hours ago
British Vogue has appointed Ellie Davis as senior beauty commerce writer, acting as the point of contact for beauty editorial commerce and affiliates for Vogue Shopping. Ellie will be covering beauty, health, fitness and wellness roundups, standalone reviews, gift guides and advent calendars. She is interested in curating an expert list and hearing about Vogue First exclusive opportunities.

Ellie was previously shopping editor at The Standard and can be found on Instagram @ellierdavis.

