Ellie Davis joins British Vogue as senior beauty commerce writer
British Vogue has appointed Ellie Davis as senior beauty commerce writer, acting as the point of contact for beauty editorial commerce and affiliates for Vogue Shopping. Ellie will be covering beauty, health, fitness and wellness roundups, standalone reviews, gift guides and advent calendars. She is interested in curating an expert list and hearing about Vogue First exclusive opportunities.
Ellie was previously shopping editor at The Standard and can be found on Instagram @ellierdavis.
