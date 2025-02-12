 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

i-D appoints Alex Kessler as Deputy Editor

i-D
By Christina Pirilla
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Alex Kessler has joined i-D as the deputy editor where he will be writing and editing across digital and print, as well as representing i-D at shows and events.

Alex was previously the lead editor at SSENSE and and prior to that he was the fashion news editor at British Vogue.

Alex Kessler British Vogue i-D SSENSE

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alex Kessler
  • British Vogue
    60 contacts
  • i-D (Online)
    14 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login