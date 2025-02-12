i-D appoints Alex Kessler as Deputy Editor
Alex Kessler has joined i-D as the deputy editor where he will be writing and editing across digital and print, as well as representing i-D at shows and events.
Alex was previously the lead editor at SSENSE and and prior to that he was the fashion news editor at British Vogue.
