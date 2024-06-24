 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Alex Kessler joins SSENSE from British Vogue

SSENSE
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

SSENSE has appointed Alex Kessler as lead editor to represent the Canadian platform, featuring fashion luxury brands, in the UK and EU.

Alex joined in June from his news fashion editor role at British Vogue. He will be working with the editorial team from London, writing and editing full-length fashion features across platforms, while attending international fashion weeks.

Alex can be found on Instagram @_alexkessler.

Alex Kessler British Vogue SSENSE

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alex Kessler
  • British Vogue
    63 contacts
  • SSENSE UK (Blog)
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login