Alex Kessler joins SSENSE from British Vogue
SSENSE has appointed Alex Kessler as lead editor to represent the Canadian platform, featuring fashion luxury brands, in the UK and EU.
Alex joined in June from his news fashion editor role at British Vogue. He will be working with the editorial team from London, writing and editing full-length fashion features across platforms, while attending international fashion weeks.
Alex can be found on Instagram @_alexkessler.
Recent news related to British Vogue or SSENSE UK (Blog)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alex Kessler
-
British Vogue
63 contacts
-
SSENSE UK (Blog)
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story