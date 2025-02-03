Beau Monde Traveller appoints Antonia Wilson as Deputy Editor
Antonia Wilson has joined Beau Monde Traveller magazine.
Antonia will be responsible for writing, editing and commissioning for the bi-monthly print magazine which focuses on luxury travel and lifestyle. This includes destination features, hotel reviews, large private rental reviews, news and product guides on travel gear, fashion, homewares, food and drink, new openings such as bars, member’s clubs, hotels, restaurants, spas, exhibitions, experiences and events.
Antonia previously worked at Vogue and as a travel reporter for The Guardian. She also worked as a freelancer and will continue to take on a variety of freelance opportunities.
Recent news related to Beau Monde Traveller, British Vogue, Freelance Journalists or The Guardian
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Antonia Wilson
-
Beau Monde Traveller
2 contacts
-
British Vogue
61 contacts
-
Freelance Journalists
8915 contacts
-
The Guardian
688 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story