Beau Monde Traveller appoints Antonia Wilson as Deputy Editor

Antonia Wilson has joined Beau Monde Traveller magazine.

Antonia will be responsible for writing, editing and commissioning for the bi-monthly print magazine which focuses on luxury travel and lifestyle. This includes destination features, hotel reviews, large private rental reviews, news and product guides on travel gear, fashion, homewares, food and drink, new openings such as bars, member’s clubs, hotels, restaurants, spas, exhibitions, experiences and events.

Antonia previously worked at Vogue and as a travel reporter for The Guardian. She also worked as a freelancer and will continue to take on a variety of freelance opportunities.