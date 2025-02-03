 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Beau Monde Traveller appoints Antonia Wilson as Deputy Editor

By Christina Pirilla
15 hours ago
Antonia Wilson has joined Beau Monde Traveller magazine.

Antonia will be responsible for writing, editing and commissioning for the bi-monthly print magazine which focuses on luxury travel and lifestyle. This includes destination features, hotel reviews, large private rental reviews, news and product guides on travel gear, fashion, homewares, food and drink, new openings such as bars, member’s clubs, hotels, restaurants, spas, exhibitions, experiences and events.

Antonia previously worked at Vogue and as a travel reporter for The Guardian. She also worked as a freelancer and will continue to take on a variety of freelance opportunities.

