Antonia Wilson joins Business Traveller

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
Antonia Wilson has joined Business Traveller as global digital editor, to help shape the online editorial strategy for the brand, working across regions to lead and grow digital presence. She will also be commissioning, editing and writing news, features, reviews, in-depth guides, essential insights and more.

This position will be alongside her role as co-editorial director and co-owner of Arrival Magazine and her work with Cultureshock on Sotheby’s magazine, among other publications.

