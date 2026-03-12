 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hannah Brandler Promoted To Editor-at-Large at Business Traveller

By Christina Pirilla
17 hours ago
Business Traveller UK have promoted Hannah Brandler to editor-at-large, helping commission and editing the magazine on a freelance basis, as well as contributing articles to the magazine and digital platform.

Hannah is also available for all other freelance writing and opportunities.

Hannah was previously deputy editor at the title.

