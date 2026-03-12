Hannah Brandler Promoted To Editor-at-Large at Business Traveller
Business Traveller UK have promoted Hannah Brandler to editor-at-large, helping commission and editing the magazine on a freelance basis, as well as contributing articles to the magazine and digital platform.
Hannah is also available for all other freelance writing and opportunities.
Hannah was previously deputy editor at the title.
Recent news related to Business Traveller (UK)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Hannah Brandler
-
Business Traveller (UK)
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story