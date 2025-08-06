Mahoro Seward appointed Fashion & Style Editor at British Vogue
British Vogue has appointed Mahoro Seward as fashion & style editor. In this key editorial role, Mahoro will help shape the voice and vision of British Vogue, delivering coverage across both print and digital platforms.
