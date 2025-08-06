 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mahoro Seward appointed Fashion & Style Editor at British Vogue

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
19 hours ago
British Vogue has appointed Mahoro Seward as fashion & style editor. In this key editorial role, Mahoro will help shape the voice and vision of British Vogue, delivering coverage across both print and digital platforms.

