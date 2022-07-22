The Wall Street Journal role change for Quentin Webb
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Quentin Webb to the role of deputy Europe finance editor, based in London.
Quentin will be helping oversee the WSJ’s coverage of European markets and finance, and moves from his previous WSJ role as Asia markets editor in Hong Kong. He can be followed on Twitter @qtwebb.
