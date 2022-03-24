The Wall Street Journal Role change for Jenny Strasburg
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Jenny Strasburg to the role of senior correspondent for energy transition, oil and gas, and climate, based in London.
Jenny moves from her previous role at WSJ covering vaccines and Covid response, and can be followed on Twitter @jennystrasburg.
