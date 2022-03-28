 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Wall Street Journal appoints Yusuf Khan

By Paul Burvill
22 hours ago
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Yusuf Khan to the role of commodities reporter.

Yusuf will cover commodity markets for Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal and starts the first week of April. He was previously a markets reporter at Argus Media and can be followed on Twitter @yusmkhan.

