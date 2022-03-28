The Wall Street Journal appoints Yusuf Khan
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Yusuf Khan to the role of commodities reporter.
Yusuf will cover commodity markets for Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal and starts the first week of April. He was previously a markets reporter at Argus Media and can be followed on Twitter @yusmkhan.
