News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Dow Jones hires Kristen McGachey

Financial News
By Paul Burvill
14 hours ago
Dow Jones has appointed Kristen McGachey to the role of careers correspondent at Financial News, where she will also be covering ESG and sustainable finance.

Kristen leaves her previous role at Portfolio Adviser as news editor and can be followed on Twitter @KristenMcGachey.

Dow Jones Newswires Financial News Kristen McGachey

