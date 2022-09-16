Dow Jones hires Kristen McGachey
Dow Jones has appointed Kristen McGachey to the role of careers correspondent at Financial News, where she will also be covering ESG and sustainable finance.
Kristen leaves her previous role at Portfolio Adviser as news editor and can be followed on Twitter @KristenMcGachey.
