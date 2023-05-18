 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dow Jones role change for Paul Clarke

Financial News
By Paul Burvill
17 hours ago
Dow Jones has appointed Paul Clarke to the role of deputy editor at its Financial News title.

Paul will continue in his investment banking editor role at Financial News as well as the deputy editor position and can be followed on Twitter @paultclarke.

