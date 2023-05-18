Dow Jones role change for Paul Clarke
Dow Jones has appointed Paul Clarke to the role of deputy editor at its Financial News title.
Paul will continue in his investment banking editor role at Financial News as well as the deputy editor position and can be followed on Twitter @paultclarke.
