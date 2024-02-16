Edin Imsirovic joins Financial News
Dow Jones title Financial News has appointed Edin Imsirovic as professional services correspondent.
Edin, who served previously as corporate reporter at The Lawyer, can be found on X (formerly) @EdinImsky.
