 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Edin Imsirovic joins Financial News

Financial News
By Rob Lock
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Dow Jones title Financial News has appointed Edin Imsirovic as professional services correspondent.

Edin, who served previously as corporate reporter at The Lawyer, can be found on X (formerly) @EdinImsky.

Edin Imsirovic Financial News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Edin Imsirovic
  • Financial News
    12 contacts
  • The Lawyer
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login