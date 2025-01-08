 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lars Mucklejohn trades in City AM for Financial News

By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
Financial News has appointed Lars Mucklejohn as City correspondent.

Lars will be covering the trading side of investment banking, as well as exchanges and trading platforms. He was previously banking and fintech reporter at City AM. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LarsMucklejohn.

