Lars Mucklejohn trades in City AM for Financial News
Financial News has appointed Lars Mucklejohn as City correspondent.
Lars will be covering the trading side of investment banking, as well as exchanges and trading platforms. He was previously banking and fintech reporter at City AM. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LarsMucklejohn.
