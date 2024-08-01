 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

City A.M appoints Christian May as Editor-in-Chief

City A.M.
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Christian May has been appointed editor-in-chief at London’s business newspaper City A.M. Christian is returning to the newspaper after he previously held the same position at the publication from 2015 to 2020. Christian will reassume the role at the end of August where he will succeed the Andy Silvester.

Christian May City A.M.

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Andy Silvester
  • City A.M.
    29 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login