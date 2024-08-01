City A.M appoints Christian May as Editor-in-Chief
Christian May has been appointed editor-in-chief at London’s business newspaper City A.M. Christian is returning to the newspaper after he previously held the same position at the publication from 2015 to 2020. Christian will reassume the role at the end of August where he will succeed the Andy Silvester.
