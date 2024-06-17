Freelance update: Liz Salecka
Freelance financial and technology journalist Liz Salecka is available for commissions.
Liz has over 30 years’ experience covering banking and financial services; corporate treasury; trade finance and supply chains; the economy, business and the CFO market; and all aspects of applications technology.
Prior to going freelance, she was the managing editor of five trade titles including European Banker and The Treasurer. She has been a freelance journalist for 17 years, writing for publications that include the CFO, The Global Treasurer, Financial News, Global Trade Review, Cash & Trade, and Financial Sector Technology.
Liz can be reached at lizsalecka@aol.com.
