 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Freelance update: Liz Salecka

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Freelance financial and technology journalist Liz Salecka is available for commissions.

Liz has over 30 years’ experience covering banking and financial services; corporate treasury; trade finance and supply chains; the economy, business and the CFO market; and all aspects of applications technology.

Prior to going freelance, she was the managing editor of five trade titles including European Banker and The Treasurer. She has been a freelance journalist for 17 years, writing for publications that include the CFO, The Global Treasurer, Financial News, Global Trade Review, Cash & Trade, and Financial Sector Technology.

Liz can be reached at lizsalecka@aol.com.

Freelance Journalist Liz Salecka

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Liz Salecka
  • Financial News
    12 contacts
  • Global Trade Review
    3 contacts
  • the CFO
    2 contacts
  • The Global Treasurer
    2 contacts
  • The Treasurer
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login