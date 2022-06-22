Dow Jones hires Alex Daniel
Dow Jones has appointed Alex Daniel as a journalist at Financial News.
Alex, previously a feature writer at City AM, will cover tech, fintech and crypto, as well as writing the weekly Fintech Files newsletter. He can be followed on Twitter @alexmdaniel.
