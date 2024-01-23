Jon Robinson named UK editor at City A.M.
City A.M. has appointed Jon Robinson as UK editor.
Jon was previously North West business editor (interim) at Reach Plc across Business Live, Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo. He also previously worked as senior digital staff writer at Insider Media and was deputy news editor at Lancashire Telegraph.
Jon can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @JonRobinsonNews.
