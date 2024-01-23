 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jon Robinson named UK editor at City A.M.

By Martina Losi
20 hours ago
City A.M. has appointed Jon Robinson as UK editor.

Jon was previously North West business editor (interim) at Reach Plc across Business Live, Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo. He also previously worked as senior digital staff writer at Insider Media and was deputy news editor at Lancashire Telegraph.

Jon can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @JonRobinsonNews.

