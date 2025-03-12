 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Lancashire Telegraph appoints Safiyyah Tayyeb

The Lancashire Telegraph
By Christina Pirilla
21 hours ago
Safiyyah Tayyeb has joined the Lancashire Telegraph as a community reporter. Safiyyah will be covering local and community news in and around the Lancashire area.

This appointment is part of the Community News Project which was recently rescued by the NCTJ funding for the project.

