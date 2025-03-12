The Lancashire Telegraph appoints Safiyyah Tayyeb
Safiyyah Tayyeb has joined the Lancashire Telegraph as a community reporter. Safiyyah will be covering local and community news in and around the Lancashire area.
This appointment is part of the Community News Project which was recently rescued by the NCTJ funding for the project.
Recent news related to Lancashire Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Safiyyah Tayyeb
-
Lancashire Telegraph
11 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story