Maria Ward-Brennan joins City A.M. as senior reporter
City A.M. has appointed Maria Ward-Brennan as a senior reporter. Maria will be covering the legal and professional services.
Maria joined in October from her litigation reporter role at The Lawyer and also worked as a reporter at IR Magazine and Captive Insurance Times. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @MariaW_B.
