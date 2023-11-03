 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Maria Ward-Brennan joins City A.M. as senior reporter

City A.M.
By Martina Losi
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

City A.M. has appointed Maria Ward-Brennan as a senior reporter. Maria will be covering the legal and professional services.

Maria joined in October from her litigation reporter role at The Lawyer and also worked as a reporter at IR Magazine and Captive Insurance Times. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @MariaW_B.

