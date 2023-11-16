Laura Forsyth joins City A.M.

City A.M. has appointed Laura Forsyth as night editor. Laura has previously worked for the MailOnline, The Mirror, STV and a range of Newsquest titles as a digital and print journalist.

At City A.M. Laura will mainly focus on news editing but will also occasionally contribute to the lifestyle section, with a focus on fitness, health and wellbeing. She is looking for article pitches relating to business, market and financial news but also lifestyle topics that align with City A.M.’s audience.