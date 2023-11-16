 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Laura Forsyth joins City A.M.

By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
City A.M. has appointed Laura Forsyth as night editor. Laura has previously worked for the MailOnline, The Mirror, STV and a range of Newsquest titles as a digital and print journalist.

At City A.M. Laura will mainly focus on news editing but will also occasionally contribute to the lifestyle section, with a focus on fitness, health and wellbeing. She is looking for article pitches relating to business, market and financial news but also lifestyle topics that align with City A.M.’s audience.

