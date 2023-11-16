Laura Forsyth joins City A.M.
City A.M. has appointed Laura Forsyth as night editor. Laura has previously worked for the MailOnline, The Mirror, STV and a range of Newsquest titles as a digital and print journalist.
At City A.M. Laura will mainly focus on news editing but will also occasionally contribute to the lifestyle section, with a focus on fitness, health and wellbeing. She is looking for article pitches relating to business, market and financial news but also lifestyle topics that align with City A.M.’s audience.
Recent news related to City A.M., MailOnline, Mirror or STV
Recent news related to Laura Forsyth
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laura Forsyth
-
City A.M.
27 contacts
-
MailOnline
217 contacts
-
Mirror
184 contacts
-
STV
38 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story