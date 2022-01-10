Bloomberg hires Emily Nicolle
Bloomberg has appointed Emily Nicolle to the role of crypto blogger.
Emily moves from her previous role as fintech correspondent at Financial News, and will be writing real-time comment and analysis about digital assets, blockchain and the ideas that shape them. She can be followed on Twitter @emilyjnicolle.
