Simon Hunt becomes Editor of UKTN

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
UKTN has appointed Simon Hunt as editor. Simon will be covering anything to do with UK-headquartered tech firms.

He is interested in everything from the big listed businesses right down to the startups. This includes press releases, opinion pieces and interviews on their weekly CEO podcast.

Simon joins from his business and technology correspondent role at the Evening Standard, and has also previously served as a reporter for Bloomberg News.

