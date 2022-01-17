 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Dow Jones role change for Trista Kelley

Dow Jones
By Paul Burvill
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Dow Jones has appointed Trista Kelley to the role of deputy editor-in-chief of Financial News.

Trista leaves her previous role as acting editor of the title, and can be followed on Twitter @trista_kelley.

Dow Jones Financial News Trista Kelley

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Trista Kelley
  • Financial News
    11 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login