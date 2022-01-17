Dow Jones role change for Trista Kelley
Dow Jones has appointed Trista Kelley to the role of deputy editor-in-chief of Financial News.
Trista leaves her previous role as acting editor of the title, and can be followed on Twitter @trista_kelley.
