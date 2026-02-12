 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Patrick Foulis joins the Financial Times as a columnist

Financial Times
By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Financial Times has appointed Patrick Foulis as a contributing editor.

Patrick will write a monthly column on how geopolitics is transforming markets and the economy. He was previously foreign editor at The Economist.

Financial Times Patrick Foulis The Economist

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Patrick Foulis
  • Financial Times
    499 contacts
  • The Economist
    116 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login