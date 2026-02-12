Patrick Foulis joins the Financial Times as a columnist
The Financial Times has appointed Patrick Foulis as a contributing editor.
Patrick will write a monthly column on how geopolitics is transforming markets and the economy. He was previously foreign editor at The Economist.
