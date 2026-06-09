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News / Consumer

Jonathan Rosenthal Named International Correspondent At The Economist

The-Economist
By Christina Pirilla
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Economist have named Jonathan Rosenthal as international correspondent, where he will be covering a range of topics from geopolitics, security and defence to social trends.

Jonathan was previously international editor at the title.

Jonathan Rosenthal The Economist

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