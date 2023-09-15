 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Sophie Butcher made social editor at Evening Standard

evening standard
By Martina Losi
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard has appointed Sophie Butcher as social editor.

Sophie joined in September from her audience editor role at The Economist, and she also previously served as Edinburgh editor of The Tab. Sophie can be found tweeting @soph_butch.

Evening Standard Sophie Butcher

