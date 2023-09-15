Sophie Butcher made social editor at Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Sophie Butcher as social editor.
Sophie joined in September from her audience editor role at The Economist, and she also previously served as Edinburgh editor of The Tab. Sophie can be found tweeting @soph_butch.
