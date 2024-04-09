 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Economist’s Tom Nuttall to return to Berlin as bureau chief

The-Economist
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
The Economist has appointed Tom Nuttall as Berlin bureau chief, starting in May. Tom will head the coverage of Germany for the magazine.

Tom is returning to this role which he previously held for three years, after spending two years as a senior digital editor in London.
He will be dividing his time between London and Berlin, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @tom_nuttall.

