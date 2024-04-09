The Economist’s Tom Nuttall to return to Berlin as bureau chief
The Economist has appointed Tom Nuttall as Berlin bureau chief, starting in May. Tom will head the coverage of Germany for the magazine.
Tom is returning to this role which he previously held for three years, after spending two years as a senior digital editor in London.
He will be dividing his time between London and Berlin, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @tom_nuttall.
