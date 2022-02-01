Rachel Savage moves to Reuters
Reuters has appointed Rachel Savage as Africa senior markets correspondent, covering African markets and finance. Prior to this, she was a deputy editor and reporter at Thomson Reuters Foundation, covering LGBT+ issues, and previously worked as a correspondent in East and West Africa for The Economist.
