 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / Finance and Tech

The Economist’s Sue-Lin Wong is now Southeast Asia correspondent

The Economist
By Martina Losi
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Economist has appointed Sue-Lin Wong as Southeast Asia correspondent. Sue-Lin was previously The Economist’s China correspondent, covering society and politics in mainland China and Hong Kong. She can be found tweeting @suelinwong.

Sue-Lin Wong The Economist

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sue-Lin Wong
  • The Economist
    122 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login