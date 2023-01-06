The Economist’s Sue-Lin Wong is now Southeast Asia correspondent
The Economist has appointed Sue-Lin Wong as Southeast Asia correspondent. Sue-Lin was previously The Economist’s China correspondent, covering society and politics in mainland China and Hong Kong. She can be found tweeting @suelinwong.
