 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / Finance and Tech

Robert Guest becomes deputy editor for The Economist

The Economist
By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Economist has appointed Robert Guest as deputy editor. Robert previously served as the magazine’s foreign editor. He has also worked as business editor, US editor, Washington correspondent and Africa editor at the title.

Robert Guest The Economist

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Robert Guest
  • The Economist
    122 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login