Role change for Alexandra Suich Bass at The Economist
The Economist has appointed Alexandra Suich Bass as culture editor, starting in July. She is currently senior correspondent for politics, technology and society at The Economist, and prior to that served as US technology editor for four years. Alexandra is based in San Francisco and can be found tweeting @AlexandraSuich.
