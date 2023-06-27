 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Role change for Alexandra Suich Bass at The Economist

The Economist
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Economist has appointed Alexandra Suich Bass as culture editor, starting in July. She is currently senior correspondent for politics, technology and society at The Economist, and prior to that served as US technology editor for four years. Alexandra is based in San Francisco and can be found tweeting @AlexandraSuich.

Alexandra Suich Bass The Economist

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alexandra Suich Bass
  • The Economist
    116 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login