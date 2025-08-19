Elizabeth Paton selected as fashion editor at the Financial Times
The Financial Times has appointed Elizabeth Paton as fashion editor. In this role, she will be writing for the weekly Fashion Matters Newsletter, as well as organising the annual FT Business of Luxury Summit. Elizabeth previously served as the international styles correspondent at the New York Times.
