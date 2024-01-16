Ashleigh Furlong has moved to Bloomberg
Bloomberg UK has appointed Ashleigh Furlong as health reporter.
Ashleigh joined in January from her UK health care reporter at POLITICO Europe. She has also previously worked as a reporter at Research Fortnight, and as a journalist at GroundUp. Ashleigh can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ashleighfurlong.
Recent news related to Bloomberg UK, POLITICO Europe or Research Fortnight
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ashleigh Furlong
-
Bloomberg UK
437 contacts
-
POLITICO Europe
51 contacts
-
Research Fortnight
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story