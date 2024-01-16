 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ashleigh Furlong has moved to Bloomberg

Bloomberg
By Martina Losi
13 hours ago
Bloomberg UK has appointed Ashleigh Furlong as health reporter.

Ashleigh joined in January from her UK health care reporter at POLITICO Europe. She has also previously worked as a reporter at Research Fortnight, and as a journalist at GroundUp. Ashleigh can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ashleighfurlong.

