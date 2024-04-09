Role change for Carlo Martuscelli at POLITICO Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Carlo Martuscelli as European economy reporter to focus on covering the European economy, marco-economics, and central banking. Carlo previously served as health policy reporter.
Recent news related to POLITICO Europe
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Carlo Martuscelli
-
POLITICO Europe
56 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story