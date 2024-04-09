 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Carlo Martuscelli at POLITICO Europe

POLITICO
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO Europe has appointed Carlo Martuscelli as European economy reporter to focus on covering the European economy, marco-economics, and central banking. Carlo previously served as health policy reporter.

Carlo Martuscelli POLITICO Europe

