News / Finance and Tech

Bjarke Smith-Meyer promoted at POLITICO Europe

POLITICO
By Siergiej Miloczkin
12 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO Europe has appointed Bjarke Smith-Meyer as a senior finance correspondent, working on the finance desk in the Brussel’s newsroom. His particular focus is on EU policy within economics and finance matters. Prior to this, Bjarke was a fintech correspondent at the publication.

Bjarke Smith-Meyer POLITICO Europe

