Bjarke Smith-Meyer promoted at POLITICO Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Bjarke Smith-Meyer as a senior finance correspondent, working on the finance desk in the Brussel’s newsroom. His particular focus is on EU policy within economics and finance matters. Prior to this, Bjarke was a fintech correspondent at the publication.
Recent news related to POLITICO Europe
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Bjarke Smith-Meyer
-
POLITICO Europe
52 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story