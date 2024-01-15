Role change for Mari Eccles at POLITICO Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Mari Eccles as a health reporter, covering healthcare and medicine. Prior to this, she was an aviation reporter for the publication. Mari is based in Brussels and can be reached by email.
Recent news related to POLITICO Europe or POLITICO Europe (Online)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Mari Eccles
-
POLITICO Europe
51 contacts
-
POLITICO Europe (Online)
26 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story