Kathryn Carlson named finance reporter at POLITICO Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Kathryn Carlson as finance reporter. Kathryn was previously financial services correspondent at MLex Market Insight and will be covering financial regulation across the EU.
She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @KCarlsonJourno.
Recent news related to MLex Market Insight or POLITICO Europe
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Kathryn Carlson
-
MLex Market Insight
8 contacts
-
POLITICO Europe
54 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story