 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Kathryn Carlson named finance reporter at POLITICO Europe

POLITICO
By Sarah Acheampong
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO Europe has appointed Kathryn Carlson as finance reporter. Kathryn was previously financial services correspondent at MLex Market Insight and will be covering financial regulation across the EU.

She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @KCarlsonJourno.

Kathryn Carlson MLex Market Insight POLITICO Europe

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kathryn Carlson
  • MLex Market Insight
    8 contacts
  • POLITICO Europe
    54 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login