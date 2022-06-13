Bloomberg hires Praseeda Nair
Bloomberg has appointed Praseeda Nair as multimedia content journalist.
Praseeda moves from her previous role at Vogue where she served as managing editor for Vogue Business. She can be followed on Twitter @notpraseeda.
