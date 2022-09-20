 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Adefisola Hannah Akande joins ELLE UK and Harper’s Bazaar

Hearst Magazines UK 2017
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 mins ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Hearst Magazines UK has appointed Adefisola Hannah Akande (Hannah Akande) as fashion cupboard manager at ELLE magazine and Harper’s Bazaar.  She covers fashion and assists editors of both magazines, and can be found on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itshanah_xo.

Adefisola Hannah Akande ELLE UK Harper's Bazaar Hearst Magazines UK

