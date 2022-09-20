Adefisola Hannah Akande joins ELLE UK and Harper’s Bazaar
Hearst Magazines UK has appointed Adefisola Hannah Akande (Hannah Akande) as fashion cupboard manager at ELLE magazine and Harper’s Bazaar. She covers fashion and assists editors of both magazines, and can be found on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itshanah_xo.
