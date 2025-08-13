 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Natalie Salmon Promoted To Editor At Large At HELLO! Fashion

HELLO! Fashion
By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

HELLO! Fashion has promoted Natalie Salmon to editor at large. In this role, Natalie will continue to contribute features and support the editorial direction of the magazine across both print and digital. She will also remain involved in special projects and seasonal fashion issues, as well as select shoot production. She will be working closely with the team to shape standout fashion storytelling and champion new talent. Natalie was previously the editor at HELLO! Fashion.

Natalie is also a freelance fashion tech journalist and founder of The Modems. The platform is dedicated to decoding technology for a female-forward audience, covering everything from AI in beauty to wearable innovation, internet culture, digital fashion and the future of style. The Modems also recently launched a newsletter, The Download, a weekly edit of fashion tech, gadgets and digital trends. Natalie is open to freelance writing and editorial commissions, and always happy to explore collaboration opportunities for The Modems.

Freelance Journalist HELLO! Fashion Natalie Salmon The Download The Modems

