Natalie Salmon Promoted To Editor At Large At HELLO! Fashion

HELLO! Fashion has promoted Natalie Salmon to editor at large. In this role, Natalie will continue to contribute features and support the editorial direction of the magazine across both print and digital. She will also remain involved in special projects and seasonal fashion issues, as well as select shoot production. She will be working closely with the team to shape standout fashion storytelling and champion new talent. Natalie was previously the editor at HELLO! Fashion.

Natalie is also a freelance fashion tech journalist and founder of The Modems. The platform is dedicated to decoding technology for a female-forward audience, covering everything from AI in beauty to wearable innovation, internet culture, digital fashion and the future of style. The Modems also recently launched a newsletter, The Download, a weekly edit of fashion tech, gadgets and digital trends. Natalie is open to freelance writing and editorial commissions, and always happy to explore collaboration opportunities for The Modems.