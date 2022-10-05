HELLO! Fashion hires Emma North and Eve Fitzpatrick
HELLO! Fashion has appointed Emma North as deputy beauty editor. Emma, previously senior beauty writer at Future plc, will be working across print and digital covering all things health and beauty related.
Additionally, Eve Fitzpatrick has joined the title as junior fashion assistant. Eve will be covering trend takeaways and feeds to follow.
