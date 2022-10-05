 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

HELLO! Fashion hires Emma North and Eve Fitzpatrick

HELLO! Fashion
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

HELLO! Fashion has appointed Emma North as deputy beauty editor. Emma, previously senior beauty writer at Future plc, will be working across print and digital covering all things health and beauty related.

Additionally, Eve Fitzpatrick has joined the title as junior fashion assistant. Eve will be covering trend takeaways and feeds to follow.

Emma North Eve Fitzpatrick HELLO! Fashion

