Promotion for Future’s Emma North
Future plc has promoted Emma North from beauty writer to senior beauty writer, working across woman&home, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Chat and goodto.com. She is interested in hearing about all beauty launches, invitations, press releases.
