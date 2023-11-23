Freelance update: Anna Paul
woman & home deputy digital editor Anna Paul has now gone freelance and is open for editing and writing commissions as well as brand copywriting. She’ll be working across everything lifestyle related including shopping, fashion, beauty, travel, homes, as well as news.
