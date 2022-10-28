 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jessica Beech joins Future plc as a Beauty Editor

Future
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Future plc has appointed Jessica Beech as beauty editor of the women’s lifestyle team, working across woman & home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat. Jessica will be working two days a week at the titles, and is still available for freelance editorial and commercial commissions.

She is interested in hearing about beauty launches and interview opportunities.

