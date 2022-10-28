Jessica Beech joins Future plc as a Beauty Editor
Future plc has appointed Jessica Beech as beauty editor of the women’s lifestyle team, working across woman & home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat. Jessica will be working two days a week at the titles, and is still available for freelance editorial and commercial commissions.
She is interested in hearing about beauty launches and interview opportunities.
Recent news related to Chat, Woman, woman & home, Woman's Own or Woman's Weekly
Recent news related to Jessica Beech
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jessica Beech
-
Chat
24 contacts
-
Woman
34 contacts
-
woman & home
35 contacts
-
Woman's Own
29 contacts
-
Woman's Weekly
30 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story