News / Consumer

Julie Player to work on the fashion team at Future plc

Future
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Freelance fashion editor Julie Player has announced that she will be working part-time at Future plc with the fashion team, working on Woman & Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat. Julie will be working on Monday and Tuesday and will continue to be available for freelance commissions.

Chat Julie Player Woman woman & home Woman's Own Woman's Weekly

