Julie Player to work on the fashion team at Future plc
Freelance fashion editor Julie Player has announced that she will be working part-time at Future plc with the fashion team, working on Woman & Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat. Julie will be working on Monday and Tuesday and will continue to be available for freelance commissions.
