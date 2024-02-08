 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Ashleigh Page at Future

Future
By Siergiej Miloczkin
8 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Future Plc has appointed Ashleigh Page as acting commissioning editor across Chat, Woman and Woman’s Own. Ashleigh is looking for crime and health-related real-life stories. Prior to this, she was a senior staff writer at the publications.

