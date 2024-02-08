Role change for Ashleigh Page at Future
Future Plc has appointed Ashleigh Page as acting commissioning editor across Chat, Woman and Woman’s Own. Ashleigh is looking for crime and health-related real-life stories. Prior to this, she was a senior staff writer at the publications.
