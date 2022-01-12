 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rhiannon Derbyshire joins Future plc as a Senior Beauty Editor

Future
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
19 hours ago
Future plc has appointed Rhiannon Derbyshire as senior beauty editor across Woman&Home, womanandhome.com, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly, goodto.com and Chat.

Rhiannon works closely with group beauty directors Sarah Cooper-White and Charley Williams-Howitt, as well as the rest of the beauty team, to create beauty content across Future’s women’s lifestyle brands. She covers all beauty content – including testing launches, photoshoots, interviewing experts and celebrities.

Rhiannon asks that all samples are sent to the Future office in London and not her home address.

