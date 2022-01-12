Rhiannon Derbyshire joins Future plc as a Senior Beauty Editor
Future plc has appointed Rhiannon Derbyshire as senior beauty editor across Woman&Home, womanandhome.com, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly, goodto.com and Chat.
Rhiannon works closely with group beauty directors Sarah Cooper-White and Charley Williams-Howitt, as well as the rest of the beauty team, to create beauty content across Future’s women’s lifestyle brands. She covers all beauty content – including testing launches, photoshoots, interviewing experts and celebrities.
Rhiannon asks that all samples are sent to the Future office in London and not her home address.
